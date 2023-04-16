David Griffin on Zion Williamson’s health: ‘A lot of it is his responsibility’

New Orleans Pelicans executive David Griffin admitted Zion Williamson could do better for his health.

“A big part of it is his fault. There are so many things it could do better. And I think he might even admit it himself.

“And we have to do a better job of analyzing the whole situation from the ground up to the top,” Griffin said.

Williamson played in just 29 games on the season and sat out January with a hamstring injury.

Since the day of the injury, the winger has never had the go-ahead to return to 5v5 training.

Williamson said a few days ago “I can’t do much”.

“He made an erroneous statement saying ‘Physically, I’m fine.’ If I had been at the conference I would have clarified the matter right away. The problem is that when a player does rehabilitation, you don’t move on to the next one until he says ‘I feel comfortable and confident doing this movement’” continued Griffin at Nola.com.