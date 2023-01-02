Original title: David James’ 39+21 Tianjin victory over Fujian ends 14-game losing streak

CCTV News: On December 31, Beijing time, in the 20th round of the CBA regular season, the Tianjin team beat the Fujian team 134-80, ending a 14-game losing streak.

Tianjin team: David James 39 points and 21 rebounds, Weatherspoon 24 points and 5 assists, Gu Zeyu 16 points, Tian Yu 14 points, Meng Zikai 13 points, Lin Tingqian 8 points, 10 assists and 5 rebounds, Wang Fangfang 8 points and 5 Assists, Jin Xin 7 points.

Fujian team: Adams 24 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists, Meck 19 points and 10 rebounds, Chen Linjian 12 points and 4 rebounds, Zhang Yongpeng 11 points, Li Yiyang 3 points and 10 assists.

The Tianjin team, which has lost 14 games in a row, is desperate for a victory. They played aggressively at the beginning, leading 35-19. In the second quarter, David James overwhelmed the inside and Gu Zeyu made consecutive three-pointers from the outside. The Tianjin team continued to expand its lead and led 63-35 at the end of the half.

The entire second half almost became “garbage time”. The Fujian team’s foreign aid Adams was alone. The Tianjin team scored 12 points and 14 points in the last two quarters, and finally defeated the Fujian team by a score of 134-80, ending a 14-game losing streak.