David Lappartient, candidate for the presidency of the French Olympic Committee and champion of multiple mandates

A letter on the letterhead of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), signed in Sarzeau, a town of which he was mayor for thirteen years, in Morbihan, where he now chairs the departmental council… David Lappartient’s candidacy letter for the presidency of the French National Olympic and Sports Committee (CNOSF), sent Friday, June 16 to the members of the board of directors of the body, perfectly illustrates its ability to stack political and sports hats. Mr. Lappartient is the favorite to succeed Brigitte Henriques, who resigned, at the head of the CNOSF, during the election scheduled for June 29. Emmanuelle Bonnet Oulaldj, president of the Sports and Gymnastics Federation of Labor (FSGT), is the only other declared candidate to date.

The 50-year-old Breton currently has five sporting mandates: president of the International Cycling Union (UCI), member of the IOC, of ​​the CNOSF, of the board of directors of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games Organizing Committee and of the board. foundation of the World Anti-Doping Agency. He also holds five local mandates in Morbihan: chairman of the departmental council, of the Compagnie des ports du Morbihan, of the semi-public company Atout Ports, of the regional natural park (PNR) of the Gulf of Morbihan, and community councilor of Agglomeration valves. Unmanageable? According to him, Mr. Lappartient works “85 hours per week”or about twelve hours a day, seven days a week.

This overloaded schedule leads some members of the CNOSF to question the relevance of Mr. Lappartient’s candidacy. The risk of conflict of interest that this accumulation generates could also worry the CNOSF ethics committee, responsible for studying candidacies for the presidency, as well as its troubled links with a Russian-Turkmen oligarch, reported by The world the 24th from

This fear seems legitimate in view of the report sent on February 28 by the Anticor Morbihan association to the public prosecutor of Vannes, Maxime Antier. According to this report, of which The world had a copy, Mr. Lappartient would have been complicit in acts of illegal taking of interest in his management of the regional natural park of the Gulf of Morbihan. Concretely, the PNR would have signed, between 2015 and 2019, more than 30,000 euros in contracts, having for object the production of periodical publications on the natural park, with Bruno Perera, the husband of its director at the time, Monique Cassé.

Entanglement of functions

