David López, out due to an injury to the tibial muscle of his right leg

Girona centre-back David López suffers an injury to the tendon of the tibialis posterior muscle of the right legas announced by the Catalan team this Friday without detailing an approximate time of absence.

The club’s statement only points out that the player’s evolution will determine his return to training.but everything indicates that he will not arrive in time to face Atlético de Madrid, in Montilivi, next January 3rd.

David López made his fifteenth start in the draw at Betis’ home last day, but had to be replaced by Juanpe Ramírez in the 34th minute due to physical problems.

“He had a problem with his ankle the last few days and that makes him step badly. He noticed that he was feeling a lot of stress. He hasn’t noticed a puncture, which is usually a good sign. He knows himself very well, but he saw that he was getting overwhelmed and couldn’t continue.“explained Míchel Sánchez in the Benito Villamarín press room.

The 34-year-old defender is a key piece for the Girona team and, in fact, just before the match against Betis he renewed his contract until 2026.

