David Ruiz: From Training with Messi to Fulfilling his Dream in the Honduran National Team

Florida-born soccer player David Ruiz is living a dream come true as he trains and plays alongside the legendary Lionel Messi at Inter Miami. At just 19 years old, Ruiz recently received his first call-up for the Honduran National Team, fulfilling another goal and bringing pride to his family. In an exclusive interview with Diario LA PRENSA, Ruiz talks about his experiences with Messi and Sergio Busquets, his joy at winning the Leagues Cup with Inter Miami, and the emotional moment when Messi hugged him after he scored a goal in the tournament.

Ruiz also discusses the importance of his family’s support and the satisfaction of representing Honduras in international competitions. He reveals that he had the opportunity to play for the United States, but ultimately chose to play for his ancestral country. Ruiz speaks highly of his conversation with Honduran National Team coach Reinaldo Rueda and expresses his happiness and pride at being called up at such a young age.

Looking towards the future, Ruiz shares his goals of playing in the 2026 World Cup and his excitement for the upcoming League of Nations tournament with Honduras. He highlights the pressure that comes with representing his country, but also expresses his determination to enjoy the experience and compete to the best of his abilities.

Ruiz concludes the interview by sharing some “catracha” (Honduran slang) words that he often uses and expresses gratitude for the support of his friends, who encourage him to rest and stay focused on his career. He mentions that he will likely join the Honduran National Team after playing a game with Inter Miami against LAFC. Overall, Ruiz’s passion for the sport and his commitment to both club and country shine through in the interview.