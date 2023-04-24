David Tebib unanimously elected president of the National League

The only candidate in the running, he was elected unanimously. David Tebib, 52, was officially chosen on Monday, April 24, for the presidency of the National Handball League (NHL); a position he had already held on an interim basis since the end of January after the resignation of Bruno Martini, convicted of “corruption of a minor” and “recording of child pornography images”.

The fifteen members of the NHL’s steering committee, which manages men’s professional handball (1re et 2e divisions), gave him their support. The election was ratified by 82% by the general assembly. His term runs until January 2025.

In front of the press, Mr. Tebib, president of USAM Nîmes Gard Handball, had a word for his predecessor: “I do not forget the continuity, despite what we have experienced in recent months with Bruno, and I pay him full tribute on the collaboration we had. I completely separate the private and professional life part. »

Former goalkeeper of the Blues, Bruno Martini was sentenced on January 25 by the Paris court to a one-year suspended prison sentence and a fine of 2,500 euros, after an appearance on prior admission of guilt, a sort of “plead-guilty” French-style.

“Developing the club economy”

David Tebib has set himself the goal of “renovation of competitions from the 2024-2025 season”explaining that “the whole field of possibilities was open”including the switch to a play-off format – final stages – to award the title of Starligue champion, the 1re division.

He also wants “secure and develop the club economy”, a roadmap that could go through the creation of a commercial company on the model of the Professional Football League. And finally “increase the visibility of [leurs] championships »in particular by dusting off their image, which he wishes more “modern”and attracting “a younger audience” in addition to the existing base.

David Tebib has also announced that he will leave the presidency of the Union of Professional Handball Clubs, but keep the head of the National Association of Professional Sports Leagues.