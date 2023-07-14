David Trezeguet Defends Messi’s Time at Paris Saint-Germain and Criticizes France’s Lack of Appreciation for Talent

Title: Former French Player David Trezeguet Defends Messi’s Time at Paris Saint Germain

Date: July 13, 2023

The former Juventus and France attacker, David Trezeguet, recently spoke out in support of Lionel Messi’s time at Paris Saint Germain (PSG). In an interview with Equipo F on ESPN, Trezeguet defended Messi against critics who believe the French football world failed to appreciate his talent and contribution to the team.

Trezeguet criticized France for not understanding the character and hierarchy that Messi brought to PSG. He emphasized that Messi’s presence elevated the team’s prestige and image, adding that France rarely had a player of Messi’s caliber. The former World Cup runner-up with France in 2006 expressed his belief that many in France were upset that Messi did not continue playing for the French team.

During the interview, Trezeguet also mentioned the strong criticism directed towards the French football world, particularly from former colleagues who work in television. Notable personalities such as Thierry Henry, Dugarry, and Lizarazu, who carry significant weight in sports media, defended Messi and the importance of talent in football. Trezeguet believes that this recognition will linger in France for a long time.

Trezeguet highlighted the relevance of Kylian Mbappé’s opinion, as the face of French football both domestically and internationally. Mbappé had emphasized the loss of the most important image of French football due to Messi’s departure from PSG. According to Trezeguet, this served as a significant recognition of Messi’s impact.

Discussing PSG’s strategy, Trezeguet acknowledged the team’s obsession with signing star players over the past decade, with a strong focus on the Champions League. However, he emphasized that winning the tournament requires more than just big names. Trezeguet noted that PSG has undergone a radical change in thinking by prioritizing football over other factors. He also praised the club’s talented coach, Luis Enrique, for his ability to work well with young players.

In conclusion, Trezeguet lauded Messi’s extraordinary performance during his time at PSG, highlighting his remarkable statistics. He emphasized that Messi proved to be a vital player for the team, further cementing his importance to Paris Saint Germain.

With Trezeguet’s comments, the debate surrounding Messi’s career move to PSG and France’s appreciation for his talent continues.

