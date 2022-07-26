Rome, 25 July 2022 – Farewell to David Warner, one of the famous faces of international cinema. Showbiz mourns the British actor, died Sunday at 80 for complications of a tumor. His family announced it today to the BBC. Character par excellence, but also the protagonist. Unforgettable the interpretations of him in films of absolute success such as “Titanic“by James Cameron, where he was Spicer Lovejoy, a diligent and detestable butler with a background as a cop serving antagonist Cal Hockley, played by Billy Zane. Then the roles in”Tron”, “Morgan mad to bind”, “Straw Dog”, “Star Trek VI – The Undiscovered Journey”. Just as his figure is linked to the cult series I segreti di Twin Peaks, icona from the 90s. He made his debut at the age of 21 as a stage actor before landing in the cinema as the evil Blifil in Tony Richardson’s Tom Jones in 1963.

Warner passed away in Denville Hall, a care home for show business operators near London. The actor was famous for having starred in two films on the Titanic tragedy: before Cameron’s blockbuster, he had in fact been part of “SOS Titanic” (1979), in which he also held the title role.

The carreer

He revealed himself to the general public as the anarchist painter “Morgan in Crazy Morgan” (1966), a drama directed by Karel Reisz, alongside Vanessa Redgrave and Robert Stephens. Throughout his career he has expressed himself in witty and perverted characters, from the nefarious priest in Sam Peckinpah’s “The Ballad of Cable Hogue” (1970) (1970), to the abject lord of “The 500 million hit at the National Bank. “(1970), from the sexual pervert in” Straw Dog “(1971), also by Peckinpah, to the illegitimate son of John Gielgud in” Providence “(1977), to the killer (Jack the Ripper) in” The Man Who Came from the impossible “(1979).

Also worth mentioning is his participation in horror “The Omen “(1976), alongside Gregory Peck. Among the last roles on the big screen that of the eccentric Admiral Boom in “The Return of Mary Poppins” (2018). David Warner also acted a lot on TV: in 1978 he took part in the drama “Holocaust”, while a few years later he gave the face to the character of Rustichello da Pisa in the Rai drama “Marco Polo” (1982), directed by Giuliano Montaldo. He starred in the “Inspector Wallander” series, playing the inspector’s father. In 2001 he was Senator Sandar in Tim Burton’s Planet of the Apes.