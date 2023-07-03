Davide Frattesi, who he is and how he plays — Sportellate.it

The market man par excellence of 2023.

“In the last two seasons, the player has confirmed what we thought of him at Sassuolo. Insertion ability is his greatest quality and few others have it in Serie A. How many goals can he score? It depends on the continuity with which he will play and the system in which he will play, the opportunities that will be created.” These words expressed by the Sassuolo coach, Alessio Dionisi, in a recent interview are a portrait as brief as they are effective of the type of player who is David Frattesi.

From the moment Frattesi arrived at Sassuolo – in the summer of 2017 as part of the operation that brought Defrel to Roma – to the one in which he entered the first team on a permanent basis, about four years passed. Since his introduction as right midfielder in Dionisi’s eleven, the former Roman player has collected 12 goals and 4 assists in 72 games, immediately making himself noticed even by the big teams. Already in the summer of 2022 he had seemed close to responding to this call, touching a return to Roma – also fueling a debate on whether he was a Roma or Lazio player, having played in both teams at youth level. In the end, however, Giacomo Raspadori and Gianluca Scamacca left. A year later the situation hasn’t changed, on the contrary it seems to be more defined, with the midfielder revealing that he has already chosen the Italian team where he can continue his career.

In order to be able to describe the characteristics of Frattesi with knowledge of the facts, we can help ourselves with data and visualizations. The following graph compares the normalized values ​​for 90 minutes recorded by Frattesi in certain actions, with the corresponding median values ​​of the distribution containing players of the same position, specifically the Serie A 22/23 midfielders with at least 900 minutes played.

Compared to Serie A midfielders, Frattesi is among those with the most touches in the area and attempted shots. (Data: Statsbomb)

What immediately catches the eye is how Frattesi is a player who is entrusted with precise tasks: as Dionisi said in the initial declaration, he is a midfielder who loves to attack space and enter the penalty area. It is no coincidence that he was the midfielder with the highest number of possessions inside 16 meters (3.41) last season. Furthermore, Frattesi is one of the midfielders who shoots the most on goal in our league and, in the last two seasons, only Antonio Candreva (14) and Lorenzo Pellegrini (13) have scored more than him among Italian midfielders.

This proactive attitude has led him to be the third Sassuolo player with the most progressive runs (73) and the first midfielder in the league for chances created following a progressive run (29). Given the presence in the team of a setter like Maxime Lopez, Frattesi is free from the responsibility of building the action and consequently the volume of his passes is reduced if compared to that of his peers (14th percentile for successful passes), giving them more chances to advance. The freedom that is granted to him, combined with his resourcefulness and not exceptional technical cleanliness, leads him to expose himself in some circumstances and to lose possession, allowing his opponents to restart, so much so that only Domenico Berardi and Andrea Pinamonti (both 60) have lost more balls from him following an opponent’s intervention (58) in Sassuolo. This is certainly an aspect on which he has to work but which shows us well how his primary function is to produce decisive plays even at the cost of some more risk

Analyzing his performances between the last two seasons, it is possible to notice a change in the areas of the field in which he acts. As shown by his heatmap, in the season that has just ended Frattesi has concentrated his possessions in the right side of the opponent’s half of the field constantly trying, as we have seen, to penetrate the opponent’s penalty area. On the contrary, in the 21/22 season, he was asked for a greater sacrifice in the non-possession phase to try to stem the opponent’s maneuver, as evidenced by the higher number of interceptions (0.91 in 21/22, 0.50 in 22/23).

From the 2021/22 season (left) to the 2023 season (right), Frattesi has increased its range of action. (Data: Sofascore)

One of the most used plays by Sassuolo in the last championship, as well as an example of Frattesi’s function within the team, is the triangulation with Pinamonti and Berardi. The following image shows a restart by the neroverdi after recovering the ball in their own half: Pinamonti has the task of carrying the ball until the opposing defender is forced to intervene; at that point, the attacker unloads outside where Berardi is ready to receive. Immediately afterwards, Pinamonti lowers himself to take the man away and leaves space for Frattesi who therefore has the possibility of attacking the penalty area undisturbed. Berardi, who knows his partner’s intentions by heart, just has to check it and then serve him with extreme ease.

Frattesi follows the action throughout the field and finds the ball on his feet when he has almost reached the opponent’s defensive line.

This action is in line with the characteristics of Sassuolo’s style of play, a team that manages to combine maneuvering action with direct attack. Only Milan (87) has carried out more open-play actions that start just before the midfield circle and which have led to a shot or possession in the penalty area by the neroverdi (75).

In the same interview in which he said he has already chosen his next team, Frattesi made a statement on which it is worth dwelling, also to understand which path his future may take: “I am a midfielder and I want to be exploited for my characteristics. In the 4-2-3-1 I have already played the first year with Dionisi, but the fact remains that with three I can give more”.

In a period in which money rules the transfer market, the choice of wanting to indulge one’s strengths by choosing not the best team, but the most functional one, is clearly against the trend. Currently, there are three Italian teams in the race to acquire Frattesi: Inter, Milan and Roma. All with different modules and styles of play.

The graph created by Opta analyzes the playing styles of the 20 Serie A teams in the last championship through the average number of passes per action and the speed with which the team manages to advance, expressed in meters per second. As previously mentioned, Sassuolo is one of the few teams that manages to combine a high number of passes with good execution speed. Frattesi’s suitors all have a less vertical identity than Sassuolo and all with different declinations. Roma, of the three, are the least tied to ball possession while Inter have a more elaborate maneuver. In any case, none of these teams seems to adopt a style of play similar to that of the neroverdi.

Inter, Milan o Roma?

Brozovic’s farewell toInter he certainly opened up a midfield slot in Inzaghi’s team; however, the differences between the Croatian and Frattesi are significant both in terms of role and game interpretation. As for his position on the field, Brozovic is a player who tends to occupy lower areas on average, 22.3 against 8.78 touches in the defensive third, and in general is more involved in the construction of the maneuver, 76.2 against 32.1 attempted passes, an aspect on which he admission Frattesi must work. In Inzaghi’s 3-5-2, the role of right midfielder is occupied by Nicolò Barella.

Inevitably, the areas of action are similar as are, in part, also the tasks entrusted to them. That said, however, Frattesi could be a nominal replacement for Brozovic, entering the midfield trio with Hakan Calhanoglu’s move to the bottom role, a position he already occupied last season. Clearly, Calhanoglu’s way of playing the role is decidedly less conventional than Brozovic’s, with a greater tendency towards risk and verticality.

In the hypothesis in which Inzaghi therefore wants to insert a three-man midfield with Barella and Frattesi on the field together and Calhanoglu behind them, Inter would radically change their style of play, acquiring a much more direct identity than the one we are used to. . In any case, the purchase of Frattesi would be a “happy problem” for Inzaghi because it would guarantee a replacement for Barella who was missing this year, but also greater flexibility in midfield, especially if his arrival were to be coupled with that of another midfielder.

Also with regards to the Milan, Frattesi is a name that has become topical in function of a sale, namely that of Tonali to Newcastle. However, Milan has already announced another purchase in the department, that of Ruben Loftus-Cheek from Chelsea, even if, with the injury of Bennacer and the sale of Brahim Diaz, Pioli’s midfield is still very poor. The purchase of Frattesi could certainly solve giving greater depth both in substitution of the first and second, albeit with radically different qualities. In the past, the Sassuolo midfielder has played both as a midfielder and as an attacking midfielder, but in the current state of things he doesn’t have all the necessary characteristics to be able to fill them in the best possible way. In Pioli’s two-man midfield, however, he would not guarantee sufficient coverage in the non-possession phase and, at the same time, in the role of central attacking midfielder he does not seem to have the creativity sufficient to replace Brahim Diaz. Similarly to what was seen in Inter, the inclusion of Frattesi could imply a considerable tactical change in the balance of the Rossoneri midfield. In general, of the two Milanese sides, the one most suited to the qualities of the former Roma player still seems to be Inter.

As a third option there is the Roma. On more than one occasion, Jose Mourinho has complained about the shallowness of his squad and we have seen how Frattesi has never hidden his desire to return to his hometown. Compared to the two Milanese players, however, Roma do not seem destined to change their balance in midfield given the renewals of Matic and Cristante. However, the midfield made up of the latter with Pellegrini proved to be much more solid without the ball than effective with it. For this reason, the purchase of Frattesi could offer a new starting point for Mourinho, giving a different athletic dimension – the one he probably expected from Wijnaldum last season – and adding more options in the short term and a possible replacement of Matic in the long term. For Roma, therefore, the purchase of Frattesi could be moved more with a view to giving depth to the midfield rather than rebuilding it. Furthermore, Roma had reserved a substantial percentage of the resale of Frattesi and for this reason could obtain more advantageous conditions from Sassuolo compared to Milan and Inter.

Looking at the characteristics of the teams interested in Frattesi, it is clear that none of the three represents his ideal tactical context. Consequently, it should come as no surprise that it will be precisely his will to adapt or not to a different role and different styles of play that will be the discriminating factor for his transfer, which ideally will be the one that will have to project him to high levels.

