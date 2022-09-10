STRADELLA

A high-level 2022 for Davide Nicelli Jr., who is distinguishing himself in the Italian Rally Junior Championship thanks to a long series of excellent results that led him to face the season finale in full fight for the title, just two points behind. top of the standings.

A vintage run under the direct care of ACI Team Italia and Renault, who provided the stradellino driver and faithful navigator Tiziano Pieri, from Biella, with a Clio Rally 5 with which the group is confirming the great potential seen in past seasons: after five races disputed the tally is two wins and two second places, with only one retirement.

«The year didn’t start in the best way – Nicelli says – at the Sanremo Rally, when I was in the lead, unfortunately I made a small mistake that forced us to retire; we did not lose heart and we continued to work hard – he continues – from the asphalt we moved on to the dirt, a fund that I faced with little experience, but both at the Rally dell’Adriatico and at the Rally of San Marino we obtained two victories that we they made it possible to climb positions in the championship, while at the end of July, again on asphalt at the Rally di Roma Capitale came a second place; at the Rally 1000 Miglia, the last race faced and I think one of the most difficult of my career due to the weather conditions that continued to change, we were able to reconfirm us on the second step of the podium – and continues – now the Rally 2Valli awaits us, the last round of the Championship , where the king of the Junior will be decided; we are preparing in every respect, we know it will be a battle from the first to the last meter because the four of us will play for the title, which says a lot about the level of competitiveness – and he adds – we want and must try to bring this Junior home , since in my opinion we have everything we need to be able to make it our own ».

Finally, the hope to find many fans to support him on the route: “The warmth and the cheering of the fans charges you more than anything else”. –

Al.an.