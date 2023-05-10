Davide Rolando died, tragedy on the track at the Cremona Circuit: hit by another rider

Il biker he tried to save himself, but another colleague ran over him: there was no escape for David Rolandoa 47-year-old motorcycle rider from Piedmont who died on the afternoon of Sunday 7 May during free practice at the Cremona Circuit of San Martino del Lago. As reported Torino Todayduring the race Rolando crashed with his Bmw1000 and tried to move away from the point where the fall had occurred: while trying to move, it was invested from another biker and it is died on the spot.

Rescuers immediately arrived at the scene, but attempts to revive the 47-year-old were in vain. At around 4.40pm it was declared the death. The carabinieri went to the track to acquire all the elements necessary to reconstruct the facts, documented by the system internal cameras of the circuit. The family members transported the body to Turin. Since 2017, Davide Rolando ran in the category “Race attack“. They were on the same track last year two other pilots died.