Home » Davide Rolando died, tragedy on the track at the Cremona Circuit: hit by another rider
Sports

Davide Rolando died, tragedy on the track at the Cremona Circuit: hit by another rider

by admin
Davide Rolando died, tragedy on the track at the Cremona Circuit: hit by another rider

Il biker he tried to save himself, but another colleague ran over him: there was no escape for David Rolandoa 47-year-old motorcycle rider from Piedmont who died on the afternoon of Sunday 7 May during free practice at the Cremona Circuit of San Martino del Lago. As reported Torino Todayduring the race Rolando crashed with his Bmw1000 and tried to move away from the point where the fall had occurred: while trying to move, it was invested from another biker and it is died on the spot.

Rescuers immediately arrived at the scene, but attempts to revive the 47-year-old were in vain. At around 4.40pm it was declared the death. The carabinieri went to the track to acquire all the elements necessary to reconstruct the facts, documented by the system internal cameras of the circuit. The family members transported the body to Turin. Since 2017, Davide Rolando ran in the category “Race attack“. They were on the same track last year two other pilots died.

Previous Article

Vlahovic after Lukaku, that’s enough: you can’t play with racist chants, the game must be stopped (for real)

next

Next article

“Bro, it’s the playoffs”: after the clash with Embiid, Grant Williams gives a lesson in fair play

next

See also  Usac today in the home of the leaders Then a double challenge with Biella

You may also like

3rd league: Saarbrücken secures three important points in...

Josh Hart heading for a lucrative deal with...

Messi won the Laureus Best Male Athlete Award...

Team Bora is racing for its future

Walker between Milan and Juve, the market triangle:...

Change of coach: Eintracht Frankfurt and Oliver Glasner...

The first game of the CBA Finals: Zhao...

Test your performance with these simple exercises

The Etna Supermarathon: the route – Corriere TV

football | History: SWR Sport podcast series: FCK’s...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy