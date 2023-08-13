Home » Davidson Spilková is in 61st place at the British Open after three rounds
American Ally Ewing, who led by five shots at the halfway point of the competition, played +3 today and dropped to fifth place. He loses two strokes in first place.

Davidson Spilk’s performances have been on a downward trend on the Surrey pitch. While she opened the day with a one-under 71 and tied for 19th place, she shot a 74 on Friday and added one more shot today to drop down the rankings. She bogeyed six times and scored four birdies.

Davidson Spilková starts at the British Open after three years. Her best finish is 50th in 2018, which is also her highest in the majors.

