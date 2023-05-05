Home » Davie Selke makes the difference for Cologne in Leverkusen
Davie Selke makes the difference for Cologne in Leverkusen

DThen they won two days earlier: undeterred by the discussions about the postponement of the game, 1. FC Köln severely spoiled the mood of their Rhenish rival Bayer Leverkusen at the start of May. With the 2-1 (2-1) about 15 kilometers northeast of their own arena, FC stopped the impressive run of Leverkusen after 14 competitive games without defeat on Friday evening, missed the “Werkself” a severe setback before the semi-final first leg in Europe League on Thursday at AS Roma and freed himself from the last relegation worries.

Bayer, on the other hand, threatens to slip out of the European Cup ranks on the fourth-to-last matchday of the Bundesliga. For that, however, VfL Wolfsburg would have to win at title contenders Borussia Dortmund on Sunday.

FC striker Davie Selke (14th/36th minute) became the derby hero in the explosive but atmospheric and, according to initial findings, largely peaceful derby and also ensured Cologne’s first victory on a Friday evening after six previous defeats. Amine Adli had equalized for Bayer (28′). Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso had previously expressed the wish “that we remember this May forever”. The first memory will be negative.

Calm arrival

There had been a lot of discussion before the game because Leverkusen had brought the game forward from Sunday to Friday in view of the Rome game. Above all, the people of Cologne had complained that they were not involved in the process at an early stage. The first positive effect for Leverkusen: They now have two more days to process the derby defeat.

On arrival, contrary to fears, it was largely quiet. But in the stands, both fan groups gave their all and really rocked the volume up. On the soapy lawn after hours of rain, a lively game developed right from the start. Cologne were lucky in the fifth minute when Timo Hübers fouled Mitchel Bakker, but about half a meter from the penalty area.

