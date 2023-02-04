Wimbledon semi-finalist Cameron Norrie will play Nicolas Mejia among Saturday’s final three rubbers

Venue: Pueblo Viejo Country Club, Cota, Colombia Dates: 3-4 February Coverage: Watch live coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button and the BBC Sport website & app (20:00 GMT on Friday (21:00 Red Button), 17:00 GMT (17:30 Red Button) on Saturday)

Cameron Norrie ensured Great Britain will start day two of their Davis Cup Finals qualifier level against Colombia by defeating Nicolas Barrientos.

British number one Norrie was able to overcome the challenging conditions on the clay in Bogota to win 6-2 7-5.

World number 30 Dan Evans failed to give the visitors a winning start as he fell to a surprise 6-2 2-6 6-4 loss to the 253rd-ranked Nicolas Mejia.

Ten-time winners GB are bidding to reach September’s group stage.

Captain Leon Smith claimed the tie in Colombia, played using the pressureless balls required to cope with an altitude of 2,566m, was the “most complicated” his squad could have drawn.

That proved to be the case in Friday’s opener as the decision to arrive a week early in preparation was not enough to help Evans, who had previously warned that the team must be prepared to win “ugly” at the Pueblo Viejo Country Club.

It meant he handed over to Norrie with the British number one requiring victory to prevent GB facing three must-win match-ups on the second day of the contest.

Fortunately for his team – which also includes Jack Draper, Neal Skupski and Joe Salisbury – Norrie’s quality told against an opponent ranked outside the top 500.

The world number 11 was able to quieten the previously raucous home support as he comfortably took the first set with a double break of serve.

The Briton maintained that momentum with another break to begin the second – but Barrientos responded immediately before seeing five more break points pass in game four.

With his opponent in the ascendancy Norrie again escaped to level at 3-3, before landing an ultimately decisive blow in game 11 and serving out to earn a crucial point for his nation.

“It’s always difficult playing away and with the altitude and this surface,” Norrie said.

“But I really enjoyed the atmosphere and I was able to put enough balls in the court to get over the line. Tomorrow is a big day, so we’re looking forward to that.”

Evans’ struggles leave tie in balance

Dan Evans is contesting three rubbers in two days against Colombia

Evans must quickly forget the disappointment of his opening match as he prepares to play a crucial role on Saturday.

He will partner Skupski against former number one duo Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah in his first ever Davis Cup doubles contest, later returning for a potentially decisive closing singles meeting with Barrientos.

“I did my best. It was obviously very difficult conditions,” Evans said. “It’s disappointing to lose, especially for your country with everybody supporting you. It’s the hardest loss to take.”

He added: “But there’s a job for the weekend, it’s not just for today. That’s why it’s the three points [to win] and not just one.”

With the ball flying fast off the racquet in the thinner air, Mejia – the hosts’ highest-ranked player after world number 81 Daniel Elahi Galan withdrew with injury – delighted the home crowd as he opened with three successive aces and followed up a love hold with a break of serve.

Despite conceding the opening set with another loss of serve, Evans asserted himself early in the second and an efficient double break brought him level.

Mejia was able to come through four break points at the start of a close decider, while Evans resisted two to hold for 4-4.

But a costly double fault by the Briton two games later handed his significantly lower-ranked opponent two match points – and the arena erupted in celebration as the home favourite sunk to his knees after taking his second opportunity.

Follow coverage of Great Britain’s qualifying match on the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website and app from 17:00 GMT on Saturday.