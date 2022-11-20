It was in the air, now it’s official. The foot problem hasn’t been solved yet but the player has chosen to go to Spain to stay close to the group

Matteo Berrettini will therefore not play. It was quite clear by now but the official has also arrived from the player who has not yet recovered from the problem with his left foot that afflicts him from the final of the Naples tournament won by Lorenzo Musetti. However, Berrettini wanted to be part of the blue expedition to form a group and give support to his teammates. Matteo had been a protagonist in Bologna when he and Sinner won qualification.

“We are very sorry for Berrettini’s absence, who tried to recover until the last moment by demonstrating his attachment to the national team shirt – said the captain Volandri -. His absence adds up to that of Sinner, who is also injured Matteo will be here with us from Wednesday to support the team. I’m sure we’ll be able to cope with these two losses: the boys will give their best and everyone will be ready. I’m lucky to have a competitive team and to be able to make choices regardless of absences. The opponents we will find in Malaga are strong. The USA, our rivals in the quarterfinals, are certainly one of the most competitive teams, but we will face them with the awareness that we can make it.”

Troubled season — Thus Berrettini ends a season that has never been so troubled in which he had to miss 3 months and the whole clay season due to surgery on his right and was then forced to give up Wimbledon, where he started among the favourites. The umpteenth tile arrived with the inflammation of Naples’ left foot. Now for him other treatments and winter preparation before leaving for the United Cup in January in Brisbane. See also Chelsea, Lukaku apologizes to the fans, coach, teammates and management

November 20th

