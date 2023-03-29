Last year, Great Britain failed to reach the Finals after two defeats and a win in the group stage in Glasgow

Great Britain have been drawn to face Australia, France and Switzerland in the group stage of the Davis Cup Finals in September.

They will play their Group B matches at Manchester’s AO Arena from 12 to 17 September.

Four groups will take place that week across Europe, with Valencia, Bologna and an unnamed Croatian city also hosts for this phase of the tournament.

The top two in each group will qualify for November’s Finals in Malaga.

Australia’s Alex de Minaur and Nick Kyrgios could feature against Great Britain, as well as Switzerland’s Stan Wawrinka.

Cameron Norrie sealed GB’s place in the group stage with a 3-1 qualifier win over Colombia last month.

Meanwhile, Spain and Serbia will meet in Group C, to be held in Valencia.

It will raise the possibility of Spanish 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal and current world number one Carlos Alcaraz going head-to-head with Novak Djokovic, who has won the same number of majors as Nadal.

Glasgow hosted one of the group stages of the Davis Cup Finals last year, as well as the Billie Jean King Cup Finals – the women’s equivalent.

But defeats in Scotland to the USA and the Netherlands saw GB fail to progress.

Canada beat Australia in the final to claim a memorable first Davis Cup title.