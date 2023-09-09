Davis Cup, Fognini-Volandri controversy over the lack of call-up. “Not very clear, I don’t deserve it.” “Ungrateful words”

Il question and answer Between Fabio Fognini e Philip Volandri shakes up the Italian national tennis team. At the center of the controversy, the failure to call of the Ligurian tennis player for the double in Davis Cup, decided by the Italian captain a few days before the start of the group stage. “I’m sorry it wasn’t used clarity e sincerity. My story doesn’t deserve it,” Fognini wrote on social media. A long post, published on September 7, in which the player expressed his full opinion disappointment for not being called to the tournament.

Underlining that “playing for Italy is the most rewarding thing of the world for an athlete and especially for me”, the Sanremo tennis player made direct accusations against his captain. “I went a few weeks ago pre-summoned and this made me happy and proud once again,” the player recalled. “But then on Monday, while I was in Genoa, the captain’s call came to me: suddenly I no longer fit into the plans, without justifiable explanations and with methods that I did not sharenot very respectful of mine history and of my Italian past, because right up until the end I was told that I would be in the squad and available to take to the pitch and for this reason I decided to train and play the Challenger to the best of my strength, to be ready and able to disposition”.

Volandri’s response was not long in coming. “I’m sorry to read the words of Fabio Fognini, for the choice of tones and terms, above the lines, which he reserves not only for myself, but also for a team that has always supported him and a Federation that has always accepted his virtues and weaknesses”, declared Volandri the following day. “I find Fabio’s words profound ungratefuleven though I realize that my entry as Davis Cup Captain may have undermined his security: under my management he has always been treated like othersand I understand that it may have been affected.”

Specifying that he expects from Fognini “a minimum of respect more”, Volandri clarified the reasons for the lack of call. “In his latest appearances, the Ligurian tennis player has scored withdrawals and physical problems. His performance in the last three months did not meet the criteria that, in my opinion, must be met to obtain a call-up to Davis: maximum physical integrity and very high motivation.” The blue captain recalled the problems at bib et al foot tendon reported by Fognini, “which compromised the San Marino tournament”, where the tennis player exited in the quarterfinals, “and forced him to withdraw in Como”, in the round of 16 against Stefano Napolitano.

According to the captain, a member of the tennis player’s technical staff had even called him, speaking “of a Fabio in bad conditions”. Volandri then wished the tennis player “di return to levels that belong to him”, thanking him “for what he has done in the past in the Davis Cup”. Finally, the blue captain decided to close the matter: “It is the last time I address this topic publicly, we are on the eve of an important appointment, much more than our personal destinies, therefore we must Let’s all focus on the goal.”.

