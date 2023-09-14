Davis Cup, Italian catastrophe: Musetti and Sonego beaten by the unknown Canadians

It was supposed to be a walk in the park, it was one catastrophe. The debut of theItalia in the group of Davis Cup a Bologna it’s an unexpected double disappointment against the Canada. First the cold shower with Lorenzo Sonegonumber 38 in the world, beaten in two sets with a score of 7-6, 6-4 by Alexis Mourningcarneade number 200 Atp, Then another unknown, Gabriel Diallo (number 158 Atp) liquidated Lorenzo Musetti in turn in two sets: 7-5, 6-4. The Galarneau/Pospisil double against Bolelli-Vavassori becomes almost irrelevant, except in the case of an equal points finish. Italy lost against Canada and now to reach the finals in Malaga in November they will have to win against both Sweden that against the Chileat this point the favorite of group A.

Italy is without its two most important players, Jannik Sinner e Matteo Berrettini. But the same goes for Canada, which I have to do without Happy Auger-Also and has Denis Shapovalov still struggling with a complicated recovery from a knee problem that has kept him out of Wimbledon. In short, last year’s Davis Cup winners out of necessity fielded second lines, which on paper were much poorer than the players available to Volandri. Musetti is top 20Sonego is permanently in the top 50 and is also there if desired Matteo Arnaldifresh from the round of 16 at the US Open.

Instead the debut was the worst possible, perhaps the son of great controversy which accompanied both Sinner’s withdrawal and Volandri’s decision not to call up Fabio Fognini for double. Now, however, Italy, in order not to immediately say goodbye to the Davis Cup, beat the Chile (match scheduled for Friday 15 September) by Nicolas Jarry e Cristian Garin, which can put the Azzurri in great difficulty. Then on Sunday there will be Sweden, which on paper is more than affordable. To get among the best 8 and play for the trophy in Malaga you just need to finish second, but at this point nothing is taken for granted anymore.