It is still Italy at the Unipol Arena in Bologna where the group stage of the Davis Cup is being played. Up for grabs two places for the Malaga Finals at the end of November where the top two finishers of the other groups in Valencia, Hamburg and Glasgow will face each other. The Azzurri, after beating Croatia 3-0, have to contend with Argentina scrambled by surprise in the first match from Sweden. Last night, however, the Ymer brothers failed to repeat the performance of the first day, bowing to the Croatians 2-1.

There is Sinner

—

Italy for the match against Coria’s South Americans should rely on Jannik Sinner and Matteo Berrettini. The South Tyrolean also trained yesterday without ankle problems and his desire is to play. He also confirmed it yesterday at Supertennis: “I’m here for a goal, which is to be part of this incredible team – he said -. We have excellent players, the captain can make many different choices. I’m happy to be part of this group. “. A “healing” Davis that will also help him forget more quickly the defeat in New York against Alcaraz after having had a match point: “I arrived late because I had to … cure myself, in quotation marks, – said Sinner -. I am very happy that we beat Croatia. Lorenzo played an excellent game, Matteo won a great battle. The double was also important for the confidence of Simone and Fabio. I have fully recovered, physically and mentally. I’d be here “. Coria should rely on Schwartzman and Francisco Cerundolo with Sebastian Baez on the bench.