Jannik Sinner returns, exalts, frightens, then closes the 2-0 that gives Italy the ticket for the Malaga Finals overcoming Cerundolo 2-0. In the first set of the match against Cerundolo, Jannik starts a bit contracted. The field is very slow compared to New York and, as Berrettini also said after his first match in blue, it takes some getting used to. The Argentine takes some of him because he runs, plays and lets people play, and Sinner has to raise the level to get to the 11th game break point to go 6-5 and close 7-5. In the second set, however, it will be fatigue, it will be the ankle that is still a little bruised, at Sinner’s house the light goes out, he loses the bar twice and the dreaded 6-0 is on the verge of the “bagel”. With the boost of the 6000 of the Unipol Arena, also called into question by the player who learned to surf on the wave of enthusiasm, Jannik closes 6-1 and returns for the decisive set a little more on the ball. In the sixth game he grabs a break, goes up 4-2, but the serve doesn’t help and when it’s time to serve for the match at 5-3 he gets 5 match points canceled and then offers Cerundolo the chance to return. Berrettini from the bench screams like a madman, loads the teammate who saves himself from the counterbreak and earns the sixth match point. This time he closes with a first for the 7-5 1-6 6-3 which gives the victory to him and to Italy which now with two successes is already certain to be in Malaga.