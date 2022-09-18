Berrettini and the doubles bring 2 points, Jannik’s unbeaten run stops at 6 wins in singles. On November 24 in Malaga the challenge with the USA

From our correspondent Federica Cocchi

Italy closes the week in Bologna with lots of good news: first place in the group for Malaga, a very blue Matteo Berrettini and a team that can really think about the final feat. The only tiny drawback of the day is Jannik Sinner’s stop who stops his winning streak in Davis’ singles at six and loses his match against Mikael Ymer in three sets. In the first match, the one between the number two of their respective teams, Matteo Berrettini beat Elias Ymer 6-4 6-4 (# 119). In the second singular, the one between the two number ones, Jannik Sinner (n.11) instead gave 6-4 3-6 6-3, to his brother Mikael Ymer (n.98). In closing, the double Simone Bolelli / Fabio Fognini overtook Andre Goransson and Nicolae Madaras in two sets 7-6 6-2.

Use next rivals — Now the head is on the United States, next engagement of Volandri’s team in the Malaga Final Eight from 23 to 27 November, precisely on the 24th: “They are a strong team, they can also have the help of Frances Tiafoe, semifinalist at the US Open – Matteo underlined -. They are strong, but I don’t think they are very happy to play against us. It will be a difficult match but not impossible, and if in the end you want to win, you don’t have to fear anyone “. Same speech made by Jannik Sinner after analyzing his defeat: “Today I was a bit tired both physically and mentally – he said – and perhaps the fact that we were already mathematically first took away that extra nervous push. The US is a good team, they have a lot of players and we’ll see who they bring to Malaga. For us now it’s important to go on and play a good indoor season to be ready. “ See also Sabalienka wins the US Open in straight sets and advances to the top 4 of the women's singles for two consecutive years

Bologna promoted — Meanwhile, Bologna is promoted with flying colors, the six-day Davis Cup, with 6,300 appearances on the last day, reached a total of 28,115 spectators. For Italian fans there is already the possibility to reserve seats – 600 available ones – in the sector reserved for visiting fans, behind the Volandri bench, in the Palacio de Deportes José María Martín Carpena in Malaga, where from 22 to 27 November it is scheduled for the knockout phase of the Davis Cup by Rakuten Finals. The booking link is daviscupfinals.typeform.com

September 18, 2022 (change September 18, 2022 | 22:03)

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

