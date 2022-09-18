The verdicts flopped on the fifth day of the Finals of the Davis Cup groups. The first, perhaps the most important: except for Italian suicides against Sweden, Italy’s opponent in the quarter-finals in November will be the United States .

In Glasgow, in fact, the first place of group D was taken, quite surprisingly, by the Netherlands, who closed their immaculate path with the third victory in a row against the USA (2-1), in a real direct confrontation. This is thanks to the successes of Tallon Griekspoor on Tommy Paul and of Botic van de Zandschulp on Taylor Fritz, with the flag point of the double Rajeev Ram / Jack Sock beating Wesley Koolhof / Matwe Middelkoop.

Spain in the balance

—

Much more tangled situation in group B, where Canada, despite the defeat against Serbia (2-1 thanks to the successes of Djere and the double Kecmanovic / Krajinovic), find themselves qualified for the quarterfinals, waiting today for Spain against Korea. Sud, which will decide not only the primacy of the group but also the fate of the Iberians and also of the Serbs. If Alcaraz, with a great desire for redemption, and his companions manage to beat the Asians in Malaga, the Spaniards will go, with the Canadians, otherwise it will be up to Serbia to keep the North Americans company. It is clear that the hosts (the group is played in Valencia) are the clear favorites. In Hamburg, in group C, a useless success for the French against Belgium (2-1), with Gasquet and Mahut / Rinderknech on the shields. Both teams were already eliminated. Today Germany and Australia are played to decide the first place: whoever wins will find himself, if Italy does his duty against the Swedes, in the same segment of the scoreboard for the Azzurri, together with the second classified of group B, that of Canada , Serbia and Spain.