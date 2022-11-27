Sonego gives away the first point after 3 hours of fighting with Shapo, Musetti gives in to Aliassime. Bolelli injured, Fognini’s double with the Roma player fails to qualify

From our correspondent Federica Cocchi

It would have all been too perfect, the battle of Sonego in three and a half hours, the winning return of Berrettini in doubles. Victory with Canada and Davis’ first final since 1998 would have been the fairy tale with a happy ending. But the Canadians, who could count on a Felix Auger Aliassime in amazing form despite the efforts of the last few months, the three consecutive titles won and the presence at the Finals in Turin, did bingo.

On Sunday at 1pm, it will be them who play for the big silver salad bowl against Lleyton Hewitt’s Australia, who haven’t fought for the title since 2003. The sacrifice of Berretto didn’t help, who arrived in Malaga in precarious conditions because he knew that he there would have been a need, in the locker room and probably also on the pitch. Canada reaches the final under Davis Cup’s new format for the second time after losing to Spain in Madrid in 2019.

Looking ahead — However, we bring positive ideas from this Spanish adventure, from a solid group with great growth margins, a rediscovered Sonego and an increasingly mature Musetti. “Surely this is one of my most exciting victories, for the atmosphere that was breathed but also for the way it arrived, after an incredible battle of over three hours. I enjoyed it, it was splendid for me and for the National”. Aggressive, Sonego always in the match, even when after the second set all seemed lost: “We prepared the match very well – he explained –, with the aim of being aggressive immediately after the serve. Shapovalov is an annoying player, because he doesn’t give pace, it’s difficult to keep up with him. I tried to put pressure on him, as I had already done with Tiafoe, and I succeeded quite well. I was also good at reacting to the various difficult moments encountered during the match, always trying to continue propose an aggressive tennis”. The cheering of Berrettini, his lifelong friend, was fundamental: “He shouted at me that I’m a warrior, an animal, that I had to fight with a lot of heart. It’s nice to see the faces of my teammates after a point won: they convey emotions, drive, motivation more. I sought so much contact with them and their gazes, and they really gave me so much energy”. See also National Games weightlifting 49 kg class Hou Zhihui thrilling gold total score surpasses the Tokyo Olympics by 4 kg_Jiang Huihua

Long face — Musetti, as blue number 1, has always found very informed and expert opponents on the other side, first Fritz and then Aliassime: ” Felix – he said – played very well, always keeping a high level. I, on the other hand, had a bit too much I was in a hurry, I was a little nervous, not calm. For the second time in a row I had the chance to give Italy the victory and I didn’t succeed”.

Without Bolelli — Simone Bolelli was unable to play, with a calf problem already felt after the decisive match against the United States. Instead of him, surprisingly but not too much, Filippo Volandri has lined up Matteo Berrettini next to Fabio Fognini. A few days of training in Malaga for the Roman, who arrived at dawn on Wednesday and was trained by the captain these days until the arrival of Vincenzo Santopadre. The rust made itself felt, and also the little habit of playing with Fabio. Too bad, because in the second set the match seemed to be able to reopen with the blue break, but once again the hopes were extinguished against the solidity of the Pospisil-Aliassime duo. It starts again from Bologna in September, another round, another race, another dream.

November 26, 2022 (change November 26, 2022 | 21:38)

