Davis Cup, Sinner renounces, it’s official. Fognini excluded from coach Volandri-breaking latest news

No Davis Cup round for Sinner, coaches Vagnozzi and Cahill advised him to rest after the cramps and discomfort in his leg, rejecting the Federation’s proposals to arrive later. Coach Volandri excludes Fognini who doesn’t take it well

The latest scenario that Federtennis grappling with the presale of the Davis Cup in Bologna would have liked to occur materialized when, through his social networks, Jannik Sinner announced the forfeit: good luck for the salad bowl group, dear friends, see you again at the finals in Malaga at the end of November, perhaps. Assuming you qualify.

Unfortunately I didn’t have enough time to recover after the tournaments in America and unfortunately I won’t be able to be part of the team in Bologna. AND? It’s always an honor to play for our country and I am convinced that I will return to the national team soon. — Jannik Sinner (@janniksin) September 7, 2023

Jannik had been sincere when hot, in the belly of Flushing, fresh from the very painful defeat in five sets with Zverev in the round of 16 of the US Open, he confirmed his presence in blue: Now I will have more time to prepare for Davis, unfortunately; unfortunately because I’m already out of the tournament… he said, very depressed.

Then the massage, physiotherapy, water and food for refreshment, the briefing with the team to review the match through the eyes of the two coaches, understand what could have been done more and better. It’s not difficult to imagine that, in that venue, Simone Vagnozzi and Darren Cahill advised the player against such a close engagement, Jannik having left the field tired, of course, but also in pain. All true: the leg discomfort felt by Sinner at the beginning of the first set, which then evolved into a series of cramps a bit everywhere (ipse dixit), deserves to be explored. And then, let’s face it: between Davis’s group in Bologna and the ATP Finals in Turin, the declared goal of the season, having to choose, Federtennis itself (who didn’t like the reverse of the number one in Italy at all and 7, from Monday, of the world), if forced (and it is), she would choose the latter.

With the sale of tickets for the Pala Alpitour in Turin already on the launch pad, Sinner’s arithmetic qualification would cause the box office to go haywire. In that case, the Stadium would be needed, rather than an indoor arena, but the problem of insufficient capacity is well known to Federtennis, which in view of the Turin five-year goal has great ideas in mind not only for keeping the Masters, but also (in the perspective of a permanent Sinner owner among the 8 masters) to provide it with a capacity suitable for the request of the fans.

Sinner at rest, ATP Finals goal

Sinner therefore goes his own way

. Any proposal to take him to Bologna (arrive later, not be busy on Wednesday with Canada, make the national team’s medical staff available to him) was rejected. Jannik will observe the necessary rest, have his leg examined and then get back into training in view of the Master 1000 in Shanghai, which kicks off on October 2, the mega tournament thanks to which he would like to detach his ticket for the Finals and repeat the experience in Toronto, where he broke the ice with the category of tournaments below the Grand Slams. Alcaraz, Djokovic, Medvedev, there will all be the top ten in the world, in China: Sinner’s human capital must be preserved, the business that the talented 22-year-old from South Tyrol brings with him, the self-preservation instinct of the champion prevails (once again, it goes said) on the collective interests of Davis’ team, in short. Take or leave.

Fognini excluded from Davis Davis’ team, that’s it. If Sonego will replace Matteo Berrettini, who in the meantime has not given any news of the injury suffered in New York (almost a week has passed: there is no diagnosis or prognosis), Matteo Arnaldi will take Sinner’s place in the summons of coach Volandri, who they will also provide a little surprise. For the doubles, in fact, instead of the veteran Fabio Fognini, Andrea Vavassori will be called, the pure doubles player who would have been so useful last year in Malaga and who this year will be able to take his revenge. Technical choice, it would seem, certainly not appreciated by Fabio, who has never spared himself for the blue shirt, who is playing a challenger in Genoa just to put a match in his legs and who today posted a sibylline sentence (but up to a certain point) on Instagram: it’s better to be hated for what you are than to be loved for what you are not (then, in a new story, he furthered the dose: Better to be sincere and inc… than fake and smiling). A very cold shower, for a player who at 36 is doing everything to give himself the end of his career, worthy of his past, which he deserves.

It will therefore be Musetti and Sonego in singles and Bolelli and Vavassori in doubles (or Sonego and Bolelli, if in the future the coach wants to start investing in the young Arnaldi, fresh from an excellent US Open), except for different choices by Volandri in Bologna on the basis in the form of the Azzurri, to clash in the group stage with Canada (Wednesday), Chile (Friday) and Sweden (Sunday). The possible mission is to bring Italy back to the Davis finals in Malaga, hoping in the meantime to recover Sinner, Berrettini and even Fognini. Italy wants them skilled and enrolled, not sad (Fabio) and injured (Jannik and Matteo).

