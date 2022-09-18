In Malaga the national team will face the United States. The Germans will face Canada, while the Australians (with the doubt Kyrgios) start favorites against the Netherlands

And therefore, as widely expected, the US will be Italy’s opponents in the quarter-finals of the Davis Cup, next November 24 in Malaga. The last day, then, outlined the other clashes, and there will be some interesting ones.

Spain – Croatia — Spain, in Valencia, did their duty after a rather troubled group, beating South Korea with a dry 3-0 and winning the group. Bautista Agut defeated Chan without problems, the world number one Alcaraz was forgiven by having the better of Kwon, with a few too many worries, Granollers / Martinez then gave the third point. The Iberians, on November 23, will face Croatia, who escaped elimination (thanks to Italy).

Germany – Canada — The first place in group C was eventually taken by Germany, who beat Australia 2-1 in the direct match: Struff defeated Purcell, Kokkinakis got the better of Otte and then the double rewarded the masters home (played in Hamburg), with Krawietz / Puetz victorious over Edben / Purcell. The Germans will face Canada on November 24, which had already qualified yesterday. Watch out for this challenge, because the possible opponent of Italy will come out between the North Americans and Germany in the event of a victory against the USA and semi-final. For the Germans, then, there could be Sasha Zverev, but who knows how and if he will return this year. Hard.

Australia – Holland — See also Now Djokovic can lose 50 million from sponsors On November 22, in the last quarter, there will be Australia against Holland: the Aussies are favorites (who knows if Kyrgios will participate), but beware of the tulips, returning from a clear path in these group Finals. The main candidates for the salad bowl victory? Italy and Spain, especially if the latter will be able to count on the contribution of Rafael Nadal, who with Alcaraz would form a truly stellar couple.

September 19 – 00:04

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

