Davis, Tiafoe with headphones during the US anthem. And Panatta gets angry

Davis, Tiafoe with headphones during the US anthem. And Panatta gets angry

The former tennis player, commentator for Rai, sticks the American engaged in the match against Italy

“If I had been his captain I would have kicked his ass.” Thus Adriano Panatta, commentator for Rai, reacted when he saw Frances Tiafoe wearing headphones while she played the American anthem. A gesture, that of the tennis player engaged in the Davis Cup quarter-finals against Italy in Malaga, which also sparked controversy on social media. Again Panatta: “Do you know where I would have put the headphones? He is rude”.

