“If I had been his captain I would have kicked his ass.” Thus Adriano Panatta, commentator for Rai, reacted when he saw Frances Tiafoe wearing headphones while she played the American anthem. A gesture, that of the tennis player engaged in the Davis Cup quarter-finals against Italy in Malaga, which also sparked controversy on social media. Again Panatta: “Do you know where I would have put the headphones? He is rude”.