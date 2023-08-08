Day Around the Bay: CHP Nabs Marin Driver With Mannequin Carpool Pal

SF Supervisor Matt Dorsey is in a war of words with progressive colleagues including Supervisor Hillary Ronen, after he issued a statement last week asking the mayor to redirect nearly $19 million allocated for safe-consumption sites (a.k.a. “wellness hubs”) to drug treatment programs. Ronen blasted back with a press release suggesting that Dorsey is seeking “to advance his political career by using vulnerable populations and press releases to gain attention.” [Instagram / Chronicle]CHP officers in Marin County recently caught a driver using a mannequin — or sex doll? — complete with tattoo shirt and facial hair, in the backseat to try to con his way into the carpool lane on 101 — not like they haven’t seen this trick before! [NBC Bay Area]There was an incident with driverless Waymo One taxi on Valencia Street Sunday night — the car was stalled in the only traffic lane, and in order to get around it, cars drove into the protected center bike lane. [Mission Local]Regarding that “cage match” that is never happening between Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk in Vegas, Musk now says he’s getting an MRI on his neck and upper back and might need surgery before any fight could take place. [KPIX]Alaska Airlines will be cutting some flights out of SFO next year in what it says are “normal adjustments” to its route schedule. [Chronicle]Caltrain will be operating on a reduced schedule the next three weeks in order to install electric train infrastructure. [Examiner]Organizers of Outside Lands added pop singer Conan Gray (of the song “Heather”) to the Saturday lineup — he’ll be “opening” for Lana Del Ray on the Twin Peaks Stage at 7 p.m. [Bay Area News Group]

Photo: CHP Marin

