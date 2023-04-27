Day Around the Bay: First Spare the Air Day of Spring Called for Thursday

9
- You may have thought we’d never see another warm, sunny Spare the Air day after the wet winter we had. But Thursday is a Spare the Air day. Temperatures are expected in the low 90s in inland valleys on Thursday afternoon, and it should be balmy in SF too. [breaking latest news]
- Oakland police were all around the city’s downtown Wednesday morning following the discovery of a body, and the death has been called suspicious though they haven’t released any details. [KTVU]
- A person was shot and gravely injured in SF’s Oceanview neighborhood Wednesday around 2 p.m. [KRON4]
- Residents of the Montclair neighborhood in the fire-prone Oakland hills are making a stink over the fact that they are not included in PG&E’s plans to underground 10,000 miles of power lines across the state. [ABC 7]
- Fog horns were blaring on the Golden Gate Bridge this morning, despite it being clear around the city, because it was very foggy at the Golden Gate. [breaking latest news]
- The San Jose Fire Department has submitted a formal report on the Pink Poodle strip club incident, saying that one of the dancers demanded a ride-along and that firefighters simply complied. [Mercury News]
- Friends of elite cyclist Ethan Boyes, who was killed in the Presidio in a vehicle collision three weeks ago, are demanding answers from federal authorities about what exactly happened in the crash. [breaking latest news]
- Apparently Tucker Carlson said some really disgusting shit via text that we haven’t even heard yet, and executives at Fox News only saw the contents of some redacted texts as part of discovery in the Dominion case a week ago. [New York Times]
- The Republican-dominated state legislature in Montana has voted to bar a transgender lawmaker, Missoula rep Zooey Zephyr, for the remainder of the legislative session, following impassioned comments she made on the House floor about a state law banning gender-affirming care for trans children. [New York Times]
Photo: Andreas Strandman