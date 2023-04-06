11
- A pedestrian was killed early Wednesday in a hit-and-run in South San Francisco. The incident happened just after 1 a.m. on the 1500 block of El Camino Real, and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. [KRON4]
- BART Police Chief Ed Alvarez announced his retirement today, effective May 1. Alvarez has served as chief or interim chief since April 2019. [BART/Twitter]
- Police in London are involved in the investigation into the sudden death of SF drag legend Heklina — though the death, reported Monday morning, was listed as “unexpected” but not necessarily suspicious. We may learn the results of an autopsy on Thursday or Friday. [NBC Bay Area]
- An audit has found that the Mayor’s Office of Housing and Community Development had a $537 million fund balance last fiscal year, and can’t seem to spend money and get affordable housing built as fast as it can collect money to do so. [breaking latest news]
- At a meeting last night, neighborhood residents debated whether a huge, new, 510-unit affordable development on the Muni bus yard site in Potrero Hill can feasibly work with no parking planned — since low-income people tend to be more car-dependent. [Mission Local]
- Violent crime in SF has declined over the last three years, but the tech world is lamenting all that is wrong with the city in the wake of the stabbing death of Bob Lee. [breaking latest news]
- Tacorgasmico, the taqueria in the Castro neighborhood, has closed after eight years, but some dishes are still available for delivery. [Hoodline]
- The Wooden Nickel, the neighborhood dive bar at 15th and Folsom (formerly Truck), has closed after seven years following a major flood on New Year’s Eve. [Hoodline]
Photo: Oliver Hale