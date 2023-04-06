Home Sports Day Around the Bay: London Police Investigate Heklina’s ‘Unexpected’ Death
Sports

Day Around the Bay: London Police Investigate Heklina’s ‘Unexpected’ Death

by admin
Day Around the Bay: London Police Investigate Heklina’s ‘Unexpected’ Death
  • A pedestrian was killed early Wednesday in a hit-and-run in South San Francisco. The incident happened just after 1 a.m. on the 1500 block of El Camino Real, and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. [KRON4]
  • BART Police Chief Ed Alvarez announced his retirement today, effective May 1. Alvarez has served as chief or interim chief since April 2019. [BART/Twitter]
  • Police in London are involved in the investigation into the sudden death of SF drag legend Heklina — though the death, reported Monday morning, was listed as “unexpected” but not necessarily suspicious. We may learn the results of an autopsy on Thursday or Friday. [NBC Bay Area]
  • An audit has found that the Mayor’s Office of Housing and Community Development had a $537 million fund balance last fiscal year, and can’t seem to spend money and get affordable housing built as fast as it can collect money to do so. [breaking latest news]
  • At a meeting last night, neighborhood residents debated whether a huge, new, 510-unit affordable development on the Muni bus yard site in Potrero Hill can feasibly work with no parking planned — since low-income people tend to be more car-dependent. [Mission Local]
  • Violent crime in SF has declined over the last three years, but the tech world is lamenting all that is wrong with the city in the wake of the stabbing death of Bob Lee. [breaking latest news]
  • Tacorgasmico, the taqueria in the Castro neighborhood, has closed after eight years, but some dishes are still available for delivery. [Hoodline]
  • The Wooden Nickel, the neighborhood dive bar at 15th and Folsom (formerly Truck), has closed after seven years following a major flood on New Year’s Eve. [Hoodline]
See also  Superbonus 110 latest news: here's the squeeze. SMEs in revolt - Economy

Photo: Oliver Hale

You may also like

Table, remaining program of contenders for Los Angeles...

What does Lakers four-game win streak say about...

GREEN HOUSE launches “Caffee Art, Happy Hearts” joint...

Milan and Inter in court. Blue Skye wants...

Government and PP keep dialogue on foreign policy...

Rodrygo (Real Madrid) on Benzema: “We found the...

Shimenshan Bicycle Hill Climb Competition at the top...

Your MLB Team Just Started Hot (Or Cold)....

Lionel Messi: Where will Argentina legend be playing...

Football: Italian Cup; Cremonese-Fiorentina 0-2 – Football

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy