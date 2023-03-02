11
- The same-sex partner of UC Berkeley zoologist and the namesake of longtime Campanile falcon nest-defender Annie Alexander, Louise Kellogg, inspired the name of the new falcon who appears ready to breed with Annie. He’s been named Lou, by popular vote. [Berkeleyside]
- The landlord of a building at 5524 Mission Street, Murkelley LLC, is taking the nonprofit Mission Housing Development Corp. to court, claiming they abandoned a group of homeless veterans and nonveterans in the building they once managed. The nonprofit’s lease ended this month, but the landlord claims it has been left with tenants it can not provide services for. [breaking latest news]
- The critiques continue to come in for local billionaire Michael Moritz’s contribution to the “SF is going to hell” essay genre. In the breaking latest news, Adam Johnson writes that essays like this are a “performative act” that “inverts reality: The powerless are powerful, the rich are poor, and the victims are victimizers.” [breaking latest news]
- One person died and another was injured in a shooting Wednesday morning on the 3400 block of International Boulevard in Oakland. This follows a weekend of violence in Oakland in which five people were fatally shot and five others were wounded. [East Bay Times]
- Wild 94.9 radio host Jeffrey “JV” Vandergrift remains missing, and we learn that his “at risk” status may be related to his diagnosis of chronic Lyme disease, which can cause brain fog and fatigue. [KTVU]
- San Jose’s Little Italy neighborhood just got a new food hall called The Littlest Little Italy, home to four Italian food and beverage joints. [Hoodline]
Photo: Cal Falcons