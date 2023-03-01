7
- Mayor Breed’s pick for the homeless oversight commission who’s caught up in a scandal over improperly spending taxpayer dollars when he worked for the federal government apparently lacks the votes to be approved to the commission. Commission candidate Vikrum Aiyer needs Board of Supervisors approval, but in the wake of his improper accounting scandal, the breaking latest news says six supervisors will not vote to approve him, which would guarantee he can’t win majority approval to be seated. [breaking latest news]
- After both the feds and the state moved our tax filing deadline to May 15 because SFAlameda, and San Mateo county filers are considered “storm victims,” now our federal filing deadline is moved to October 16. But as things stand, the state of California has not moved their filing date, so for now, your California filing deadline is still May 15. [Bay Area News Group]
- Two teen suspects have been arrested in that Super Bowl Sunday attack at Dolores Park that left one of the victims with an orbital fracture. The unnamed suspects are both 17-year-old females, and one had already been in custody in Alameda County over an unrelated offense. [Examiner]
- The space that housed the Castro’s shuttered flower shop Ixia has reopened as a private event space called Canopy 415. [Hoodline]
- Amazon has closed down and vacated its 435 23rd Street delivery hub in Dogpatch, and the property is now on the market. [SF Business Times]
- Bernie Sanders is coming to San Jose to speak on Saturday, amid rumors that Biden might not run againbut remember, folks, Bernie is even older than Biden. [Bay Area News Group]
- Assemblymember Matt Haney has introduced a measure for a state-run pension fund for… mixed martial arts fighters? [KPIX]
Image: Joe Kukura, SFist