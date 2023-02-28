13
- Darron Price, the man accused of accidentally blowing up his own house in the Sunset District via an illegal hash-oil lab, killing his disabled wife, entered not guilty pleas in court today. We also learned that Rita Price, the woman who died, was wheelchair bound after an aneurysm and stroke several years ago. [KPIX]
- Heavy gunfire, possibly from an automatic weapon, rocked a part of central SoMa Monday afternoon. Dozens of shots rang out in quick succession near the intersection of Ninth and Howard streets and a white Mercedes was seen speeding away, but it’s unclear if anyone was struck or injured. [KRON4 / SF Standard]
- After breaking ground last summer, the only skyscraper currently under construction in SF, Lendlease’s Hayes Point a.k.a. 30 Van Ness, has paused construction. Lendlease says they are focusing on necessary permits, avoiding the rain, and construction activity will ramp up again soon. [SF Business Times]
- Somebody wearing a Scream mask freaked people out in Sonoma Plaza Monday morning, and it turned out they are part of a guerrilla marketing campaign for Scream VI by Paramount Pictures. [KRON4]
- The congregation of Oakland’s historic First African Methodist Episcopal Church, which was destroyed by a major fire last week, was able to have Sunday services using a nearby synagogue which lent them the space. [ABC 7]
- The Times notes that Elon Musk’s apparently knee-jerk support for “Dilbert” cartoonist Scott Adams’s racist rant last week isn’t doing any favors to Twitter’s efforts to re-attract big advertisers. [New York Times]