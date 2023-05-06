Day Around the Bay: Suspect in Fatal Davis Stabbings Enters Not Guilty Plea

17
- Carlos Dominguez, the 21-year-old former UC Davis student accused of a string of stabbings around the university and caused terror in the college town for almost a week, pleaded not guilty Friday. This was Dominguez’s first court appearance in the case where he’s charged with two counts of murder. [KTVU]
- A man’s car was stolen at gunpoint in San Francisco’s Richmond District at around 5:20 a.m. on Thursday. The victim was uninjured, and police haven’t made any arrests yet. [KPIX]
- A man from San Francisco, Nitish Sharma, has been found guilty of raping an acquaintance in 2017 who was intoxicated at the time of the assault, according to the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office. Following a trial by jury, Sharma now faces up to eight years in prison and a lifetime registration as a sex offender. [KRON4]
- An environmental consulting firm is testing soil samples collected in Martinez this week to determine the persistence of contamination from the Martinez Refinery Company, which released about 24 tons of toxic, dusty residue from gasoline, diesel and jet fuel in November. Even in March, Contra Costa County residents were advised not to eat produce grown in the soil near the Martinez Refining Company. [East Bay Times]
- On Thursday evening, a pedestrian was critically injured when a car being chased by a Department of Homeland Security-marked SUV hit him in East Oakland. Authorities haven’t released the man’s name but confirmed he is a 32-year-old resident of Oakland. [East Bay Times]
- A Marin County house by famous architect from the “organic architecture” movement in the late 20th century, John Marsh Davis, is being sold for the first time for $5 million. The home has 16-foot-tall glass doors and a primary bedroom with views of Mount Tamalpais. [Wall Street Journal]
- Shares of regional banks are still plummeting — shares of PacWest Bancorp, based in Beverly Hills, dropped 42% this week. [USA Today]
Image via Unsplash/Cristofer Maximilian.