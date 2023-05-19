Day Around the Bay: The Super Bowl Appears To Be Coming Back to Levi’s Stadium, For Better Or Worse

41
- In the wake of the announcement of an extra weekend of Outside Lands-style concertswest side supervisors Connie Chan and Joel Engardio are fit to be tied over the idea. Chan complains that “The additional concert series will increase the park closure to the entire month of August,” while Engardio argues, “Unfortunately, this concert proposal appears to be hastily prepared for mitigating westside neighborhood concerns.” [Examiner]
- Levi’s Stadium is going to get the 2026 Super Bowl, according to multiple reports. The decision won’t be official until next week, but it appears Santa Clara will get Super Bowl 60 ten years after hosting Super Bowl 50. [Bay Area News Group]
- In more bizarre 49ers news, East Bay Rep. Eric Swalwell says he got a death threat from former San Francisco 49ers fullback Bruce Miller. Swalwell posted a screenshot to Twitter of Miller’s alleged DM, which read “Almost time !!! Would you rather Guantanamo or just execution [laugh emojis] fuckin traitor.” [Bay Area News Group]
- The former Good Frikin’ Chicken space at Mission and 29th Street has now reopened as the northern Iranian restaurant Komaaj. [Hoodline]
- An SF Housing Authority report found mismanagement at the Potrero Terrace-Annex and Sunnydale projects, with tenants largely having to do maintenance and repairs themselves. [Mission Local]
- The Supreme Court ruled against the Andy Warhol estate in a copyright case over a photo of Prince that Warhol had appropriated from photographer Lynn Goldsmith. [NY Times]
Image: @40NinerFaithful via Twitter