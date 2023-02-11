With the start of the second leg of the Serie A TIM football championship, theMVP DAZN ConTe.it. The initiative is the result of the editorial partnership signed between DAZN, the world‘s leading direct-to-consumer sports streaming company e ConTe.itthe insurance brand of the Admiral Group.

The DAZN ConTe.it MVP, an original and engaging format created by DAZN and promoted by the agency BrandingHero, media center specializing in strategic consultancy and media planning at a national level, arrives for the first time on the sports streaming platform and together with ConTe.it “brings fans onto the pitch”, inviting them to vote for the best player in each match of the championship Serie A TIM.

During each match broadcast exclusively by DAZN, fans will be able to choose the best player from the four candidates proposed by the editorial staff of the live sports streaming platform via a “Poll” which, at the end of the match, will elect the best of the four. As? Supporting your favorite footballer is very easy: you can vote by framing a QR Code with your smartphone that appears at the end of the game on the app or directly on DAZN’s Instagram stories.

But the emotions don’t end here: the absolute novelty of the MVP DAZN ConTe.it will be the possibility of electing the Player of the Week, the best of the best. At the end of each championship round, during the in-depth broadcasts Sunday Night Square e Super telephoto – Light as a ball conducted by Marco Cattaneo and Pierluigi Pardo, the DAZN talents and journalists present in the studio will launch the poll to elect the player of the week, to which a video clip will be dedicated, published on the DAZN platform and social channels.

Thanks to the agreement with ConTe.it, the MVP initiative wears the colors of DAZN and the two brands stand side by side and present themselves jointly in all communications and dedicated spaces.

And to experience the challenges in the field with greater participation, during the semester, ConTe.it will launch competitions and promotions dedicated to customers and intermediaries, which will offer DAZN subscriptions as prizes.

“We are thrilled to have started this new collaboration that will see us together until June 2024. ConTe.it has chosen DAZN as a strategic media partner for the potential that a digital broadcaster like us offers and for our ability to reach a cross-generational audience, on and off the platform. The technological flexibility combined with the editorial nature of our product allows us to create projects with a premium positioning, capable of directly connecting the brands with the public of sports enthusiasts”. comment Andrea Cerasoli, VP Media Southern Europe of DAZN Group.

“We are proud of this editorial partnership that unites two digital realities sharing the same values ​​– he says Antonio Bagetta, CEO of ConTe.it. ConTe.it has a long-standing bond with football and with this operation we wanted to create a direct connection between football fans and their idols. Involving all Italians in a sort of “democratization” of the vote reaffirms and enhances some of the values ​​on which ConTe.it has always been based: closeness, commitment, teamwork and recognition of merit” concluded Antonio Bagetta, managing director of ConTe.it.

“Happy and proud to celebrate this new partnership which confirms the ever stronger connection between the media and the world of sport. Our commitment is always aimed at promoting the growth of our customers, leveraging our ability to offer innovative and tailor-made solutions.” Comment Andrea Colaianni, Sole Director BrandingHero.