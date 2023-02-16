DAZN announced today that it has completed the acquisition of Eleven Group, which owns the rights to several sports in Italy such as basketball league or Serie C, and US-based social media creative agency Team Whistle. Thanks to the acquisition of Eleven Group, DAZN’s offer is now expanding: in addition to the sports content broadcast in Italy, Germany, Spain, Japan, Canada, the United States and the United Kingdom, DAZN will expand in Belgium, Portugal e Taiwan:

n Belgium with the national football championship (Jupiler Pro League) and international events;

in Portugal with major international football rights, including the English Premier League and UEFA Champions League;

in Taiwan, finally, with local baseball.

«The acquisition underscores DAZN’s ambition to become the leading global sports destination for all fans, with a broad offering that brings together premium rights and a range of other products and services, including gaming, e -commerce and social experiences» reads a note.

Shay SegevCEO of DAZN Group, said: «Today is an important moment as we officially welcome ELEVEN and Team Whistle to the DAZN family. This is a key operation to continue our growth, which sees the acquisition of premium rights, the expansion into new markets such as Belgium, Portugal and Taiwan, as well as the development of our social reach and our engagement thanks to the network and expertise by Team Whistle. This agreement makes our business scalable and allows DAZN to continue growing, consolidating it as a global leader in innovation and a revolutionary brand, and positioning it as a leading sports destination».