Euroleague, Eurocup and basketball Serie A and some Serie C football matches arrive on the online platform of the English group

Dazn’s sports offer expands and is completed thanks to the agreement signed in Italy with Eleven Sports. Basketball arrives on the online platform of the English group, with Euroleague, Eurocup and Serie A, and some Serie C football matches broadcast directly by Eleven Italia. Rugby will also arrive with the Peroni Top10 and other disciplines. A world of sport at no extra cost for those who are already active or on break customers.

New package — And with a view to attracting new customers, a new package has been created, called Start, which at the price of 12.99 euros per month will allow viewing of all the extra-football content of Dazn, i.e. all of Italian basketball and the best of European basketball , the NFL, great boxing, the UFC and the best of international fighting. Users can choose to register multiple devices according to the type of subscription they have subscribed to: 4 devices which can be registered with START, 6 with STANDARD, 7 with PLUS.

friendly — Finally, next week, “Lucky!” will arrive on Dazn! the docufilm in 8 episodes that tells the story of Bernie Ecclestone and a new insight by Francesco Costa on the NFL filmed in Texas during Thanksgiving week. While waiting for the championship to resume on 4 January, Dazn will offer several friendlies including Milan-Liverpool and Rome-Cadiz (Friday), Fiorentina-Monaco, Arsenal-Juventus and Naples-Villarreal (Saturday), Rome-Casa Pia (Monday), Fiorentina-Lugano (Wednesday), Juventus-Rijeca (Thursday), Real Betis-Atalanta (Friday 23), Juventus-Standard Liège (30) and Psv-Milan (30). See also Basketball Euroleague, Virtus Bologna defeated, Villeurbanne wins 79-84

December 15, 2022 (change December 15, 2022 | 21:45)

