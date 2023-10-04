DAZN launches a new e-commerce and a new offer – Sport Marketing News

DAZN’s new e-commerce platform for purchasing digital prepaid cards makes its online debut. From today, all fans who wish to purchase or gift the emotions of sport to friends and family via a personalized digital prepaid card will be able to do so with one click, by connecting to dazn.com/prepagate.

Whether it’s the birthday of the best on the pitch, an anniversary or a holiday, it will be possible to choose your favorite message from those available on the site and dedicate it to a special person, passionate about great sport.

And to celebrate the new e-commerce, DAZN launches a new 9-month seasonal prepaid card dedicated to the Standard subscription, which can be purchased on the e-commerce at the price of €249 and also available from Unieuro, Euronics, Expert, Trony, Comet and SME, which will allow all fans to follow the sporting events included in the offer: from soccer with all the Serie A TIM and Serie BKTpassing through the international competitions up to multisport with all the Italian and European basketballil football americano with the NFL they combat sports. And much more, such as the competitions broadcast on the Eurosport 1 HD and 2 HD channels available in the App, the cycling to follow the Tour de France and the Giro d’Italia, the winter sports with the World Ski Championships and the great tennis the Roland Garros US Open and the Australian Open.

DAZN e-commerce integrates with the network of authorized channels where it is possible to purchase prepaid cards and codes and which includes the main electronics stores (including Unieuro, Mediaworld, Euronics, Expert, Trony, Comet, Gamestop), supermarkets (among including Esselunga, Bennet and Iper) but also tobacconists, bars and authorized shops Mooney o Puntolis and online (at Amazon e Startselect).