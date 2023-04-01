Corriere dello Sport – Stadium e Tuttosport announce a new special partnership with DAZN to fully experience the sporting passion.

On Saturday 1 April, all sports enthusiasts will be able to request at the newsstand, together with the purchase of one of the two sports newspapers and at no additional cost, a postcard through which it will be possible to activate a special promotion that offers a 75 euro discount on the season ticket yearly to DAZN Standard: the first five months, in fact, will be discounted at 14.99 euros instead of 29.99 euros per month.

A great initiative that allows you to bring the passion for sport to all Italian fans, combining the reading of news, insights and stories of great sport with the live streaming of the sporting events that excite you the most.

Thanks to this new promotion, all readers of Corriere dello Sport – Stadio and Tuttosport will be able to access a world of sports and lots of exclusive content available on the DAZN platform. From Serie A TIM, Serie BKT, LaLiga, UEFA Europa League and the best of the Conference League to the English league cups FA CUP and Carabao Cup, a selection of Serie C matches broadcast directly by ELEVEN Italia, the UEFA Women’s Champions League , the thematic channels of FC Juventus, FC Internazionale and AC Milan. But also the NFL, combat sports with UFC, boxing and PFL, up to Eurosport HD 1 and HD 2 channels with skiing, tennis, cycling, volleyball, athletics, not forgetting the range of events designed for basketball fans broadcast by ELEVEN Italia, who on DAZN will be able to watch the best matches of the Euroleague, Eurocup and Serie A UnipolSai. Not only live events, numerous documentaries are also available on the DAZN app that tell great stories of sports and champions.