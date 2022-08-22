The Monday football study conducted by Pierluigi Pardo returns at 8pm
Not only the championship in the first episode of Supertele tonight (8 pm), the in-depth analysis of Dazn on Monday conducted by Pierluigi Pardo. After the match between Sampdoria and Juventus, an exclusive report by Alessandro Alciato about Andriy Shevchenko, who has returned to his war-torn Ukraine, will be broadcast.
Mertens too
In the post-match studio, many illustrious guests to talk about Serie A, which already after two days is giving the first important indications. With Pardo there will in fact be Ciro Ferrara, Luca Toni, Federico Bernardeschi and above all Dries Mertens, ready to comment on this overwhelming start of Napoli.
August 22
