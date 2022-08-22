Home Sports Dazn, Shevchenko’s return to Ukraine and Mertens guest at Supertele
Sports

Dazn, Shevchenko’s return to Ukraine and Mertens guest at Supertele

by admin
Dazn, Shevchenko’s return to Ukraine and Mertens guest at Supertele

The Monday football study conducted by Pierluigi Pardo returns at 8pm

Not only the championship in the first episode of Supertele tonight (8 pm), the in-depth analysis of Dazn on Monday conducted by Pierluigi Pardo. After the match between Sampdoria and Juventus, an exclusive report by Alessandro Alciato about Andriy Shevchenko, who has returned to his war-torn Ukraine, will be broadcast.

Mertens too

In the post-match studio, many illustrious guests to talk about Serie A, which already after two days is giving the first important indications. With Pardo there will in fact be Ciro Ferrara, Luca Toni, Federico Bernardeschi and above all Dries Mertens, ready to comment on this overwhelming start of Napoli.

August 22 – 12:03

© breaking latest news

See also  Serie A market today: Dybala chooses Roma. De Ligt at Bayern Munich - Sport - Football

You may also like

Chinese Super League standings: Seaport is 16 points...

TA: Varane lobbied Casemiro to join Manchester United...

Manfredi Rizza takes back “his” gold in K2...

La Liga:Barcelona vs Vallecano, last season’s bitter master...

Pordenone, mister Di Carlo does not hide: “We...

It was revealed that there was another warm-up...

Inter-Acerbi, the fans contest the Lazio defender on...

Haslem’s long-term relationship is difficult to replicate the...

Broni closed the market with pivot winger Amanda...

Niche sports heat up

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy