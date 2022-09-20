The Belgian has addressed the Grealish issue and his statements show some criticism of the morbid interest in England for the private life of the players. Especially if I’m at home …

Everyone wants to say something about Jack Grealish. The City footballer seems to have become the new target of the tabloids, who follow him when he’s on vacation or if he goes out in the evening and post photos of him with his friends. A situation that, as Stan Collymore explained, is transforming him a bit into the new Gascoigne, or the player persecuted by the paparazzi in search of a front page story. Other colleagues, such as “the Beast” Akinfewa, have defended him, explaining that as long as his life off the pitch has no repercussions on his career, the player is free to do whatever he wants. And to defend the English, there is also a teammate and not just any one: Kevin de Bruyne.

The Belgian addressed the Grealish issue and his statements, reported by the Daily Mail, there is some criticism of the morbid interest in England for the private life of footballers. Especially if I’m at home … “It’s not a football issue. And outside of football, the focus is much more on the English players. I understand this, precisely because they are English and therefore people tend to watch more to what they do. But I have the impression that we foreign players, if we go out in the evening, we are not checked with this frequency. On the other hand, if an English player goes out in the evening somehow it always ends up in the newspapers and this also depends on the people. Nobody should care what Grealish does in his private life, but obviously many do. “ See also Salernitana will be in Udine with the former Nicola on the bench

But there is not only this to hold back Grealish. De Bruyne, someone who has toured a lot in his career, also explains that he thinks leaving Birmingham has not been very easy for his teammate, who was born and raised there and who has always played for Aston Villa. “I don’t think anyone ever thinks about how it felt to have to leave his house for the first time. People always think it’s very simple, but there are a lot of obstacles you face when changing clubs and He moves house. Of course we knew it would take a while to get used to, but Jack is fine. And I’m not worried about him. ” The important thing, however … is that Guardiola is not.

