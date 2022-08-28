The new pivot of Pavia (formerly Vigevano): “Returning to Palabasletta for the Super Cup will be really exciting”

PAVIA

If D’Alessandro da Pavia moved to Vigevano, Tommaso De Gregori, born in 1998, did the opposite. The new center of Riso Scotti four years ago was the young reserve pivot of Elachem and, at the end of the season, he began his wanderings around basketball Italy, until he landed in via Treves.

withdrawal

He showed up on the day of the retreat ready for his new adventure. De Gregori immediately began preparation at a high pace. «I wanted to be in condition already – says the pivot – the preparation started pretty tough and from the first day we started running. I really think it will be an intense performance, where the loads will certainly not be light, but it doesn’t scare me, on the contrary. We are young and we can and must run. The trainer made us work with calibrated loads ».

It will be a Riso Scotti who prefers counterattacks, transition shots, and the speed that De Gregori loves. «Last year in San Severo in Serie A2 I formed one of the lowest pairs of centers in the league – underlines the pivot – we were aiming for a dynamic game and the same will happen this year. I am not the classic static pivot, from the center of the area, but I love running and jumping, as well as pressing. Defending, among other things, will have to be our decisive note, to then develop the counterattack ».

De Gregori also put on a good shot from outside. “I worked a lot not only on the fundamentals of the pivot, but also on the medium and long distance shooting – explains the pivot – I think now a long shot must be dangerous not only inside, but also outside the area”. De Gregori was a little boy when he entered the PalaBasletta for the first time. He will be back on Saturday 10 September as a man. «I have already had the opportunity to speak with some fans, with great sportsmanship they reiterated that they love me, also because that was my first year away from home and in practice they adopted me. I think coming back as a more formed opponent will be a great feeling. I will meet my former coach Paolo Piazza and my former captain Filippo Rossi, as well as many friends. I know that the Supercoppa derby at PalaBasletta will open the season and I want to do well ».

Today’s program: athletic training in the morning; from 5 to 7 pm training in via Treves. From 18.30 to 19.30 at the PalaRavizza it is possible to buy passes for the next season. –