Home Sports De Ketelaere at Milan, closes today: the deal and the offer to Bruges
Sports

De Ketelaere at Milan, closes today: the deal and the offer to Bruges

by admin
De Ketelaere at Milan, closes today: the deal and the offer to Bruges

The Rossoneri market marathon seems to have reached the last kilometer: the attacking midfielder did not train yesterday, the new details of the offer at Bruges

From our correspondent Luca Bianchin

Km 42 of the marathon. Milan looks back and, if only they think about it, they feel like they have been running for a lifetime. It seems to him that Charles De Ketelaere has always been a target and the exchange of messages with Bruges – sometimes dirty, hard as the negotiations in Belgium and Holland know – a daily habit, such as the trip to the office, dinner, brush your teeth before bed. The only consolation is that this can really be the last morning without AC Milan’s De Ketelaere.

See also  Three-point shooting rate hits a new low

You may also like

A gold and two silvers (with some regrets)...

Not accompanying the team to the United States...

United States, GDP down in the second quarter:...

The first leg of the Chinese Frisbee League...

From family to urban logistics, it’s time for...

Disappointment Scattolon the driver from Voghera forced to...

Climate alert from Mercalli: “Close to a catastrophe...

From the Gotthard to Geneva, the Rhone valley...

Sassuolo, the ds Carnevali: “Naples on Raspadori, Rome...

Double blow for Robbio arrive Pontisso and Facchi

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy