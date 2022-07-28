Km 42 of the marathon. Milan looks back and, if only they think about it, they feel like they have been running for a lifetime. It seems to him that Charles De Ketelaere has always been a target and the exchange of messages with Bruges – sometimes dirty, hard as the negotiations in Belgium and Holland know – a daily habit, such as the trip to the office, dinner, brush your teeth before bed. The only consolation is that this can really be the last morning without AC Milan’s De Ketelaere.