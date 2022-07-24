Home Sports De Ketelaere, Milan relaunch: more than 32 million for the final assault on the pot
De Ketelaere, Milan relaunch: more than 32 million for the final assault on the pot

The next two days will be decisive to understand if the Belgian will wear the Rossoneri: Maldini and Massara will leverage the player’s will, but a step towards Bruges is necessary

by our correspondent Luca Bianchin

It can’t be easy to be Charles De Ketelaere in these three to four days. In life there is worse, it is clear, but the blond now lives on a roller coaster, tossed left and right by opposite forces. Milan pulls him towards Italy, Bruges keeps him in Belgium and indeed, if he could choose he would have already sent him to Leeds, England. The longest negotiation of the summer went through several phases – the courteous courtship, the agreement with the player, the tug-of-war over the figures – and here we are at the showdown, the showdown that can last 24-48 hours, hardly of more. Please consider that, like any showdown, she tends to be nervous, not serene, with a potential breakup around every corner.

