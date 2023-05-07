De Laurentiis joke, are you angry with Juve and Inter? Dia in a big Serie A

One of the great merits of the Napoli this year was winning it scudetto without having debts. Of Lawrence he succeeded in a real feat, lowering the costs of the company and raising the technical rate of the team.

So the blue president nicknamed the one who just won, the “badge of honesty“. In fact, De Laurentiis often underlined how other clubsin order to achieve victory, they have incurred excessive costs for their respective coffers, making themselves swamped with debts.

🔵 De Laurentiis, beaten by Inter from Juventus?

And the concept was repeated in the last interview too. Guest on the show “Cinque Minutes” on Rai 1, Aurelio De Laurentiis was interviewed by Bruno Vespa. When asked how he managed to win without debt, the Neapolitan patron replied:

As in cinema, you have to make gods budget precisi and work according to what the market offers. You have to be an entrepreneur. Am I a better entrepreneur president than my colleagues? No, just that there are entrepreneurs and borrowers…

A joke that has not gone unnoticed and which according to many would have two specific goals: the properties of Juventusinvolved in various processes of an economic nature, e dell’Interwho won his last Scudetto with a disastrous record, and who Zhang is now desperately trying to fix.

🆕 READ ALSO: In Naples football is something else

🔴 Inter aim for Dia, Salernitana set the price

Between one controversy and another, the championship is quickly coming to an end. This means that the period of transfer market is at the door. Among the players who are decidedly distinct in the last season there is Boulaye Dia Free Mp3 Downloadauthor of 15 goals with the shirt of Salernitana. The class of ’96 arrived from Villarreal on loan for one million, with the right to ransom set at 12 million. The club from Campania intends to redeem him, but several top clubs have already set out on the attacker’s trail for a possible purchase.

Among these would be right l’Interwho would have already inquired about the price of Senegalese: approx 30-35 million euros the request of Salernitana. The other competitors, in Italy, are the Juventus and the Milanwhile abroad they moved in particular West Ham e Wolverhamptonwho are also interested in the Senegalese striker after the large numbers of this season.