De Laurentiis, Osimhen? I’m calm, but it takes two – Football

“I have always been calm with Osimhen, it’s just that it takes two. My mood has always remained the same, if his has changed in the meantime I can’t do anything about it. If a handshake then comes with a denial of that on agreed upon, one is sorry, one takes note of it, but life goes on. But this does not take away the fact that there are excellent relations with Osimhen, I don’t see why there shouldn’t be.” The president of Napoli, Aurelio De Laurentiis, said this while speaking to journalists at Castel Volturno.



