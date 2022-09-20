On the sidelines of a film event, the president of Napoli, Aurelio De Laurentiis, emphasized the great progress of the group this year that surprised many, fans and not: “We don’t talk about Napoli, facts speak” , commented. Then recalling how good he was last summer: “There is a press conference of mine where I said: ‘We will set up a great team’, then nobody believed it and instead …”.

HAPPY INTUITION

—

Instead he was right, and how. Napoli is back to being the first in its class, and among the elements that favored this result, beyond the grafts on the market, there is also an alchemy never seen before between Spalletti and De Laurentiis himself. The impression is that the coach is still working to enhance – more than he has done so far – the enormous potential of his group. To this we must also add the feeling with the square which, having overcome the initial skepticism, is feeding beyond measure what is the natural strength of the group.