Aurelio De Laurentiis, president of Napoli, will be among those interviewed by Report tonight on Rai 3, in an episode that will deal with the Prisma investigation into Juve’s accounts. A preview of his statements: “I used Mr. Agnelli because I needed him to go to the f … to the funds, which were another stron ….”.

Then the president of Napoli continues: “A consortium among the presidents to let in the funds? All the starving in the League, for a loaf of bread, were selling the next 7-8 years to a fund. Agnelli I used it because clearly if a fund entered he would not have been allowed to play in the Super League, which is why he railed against the funds”.