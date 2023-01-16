The Rai 3 program will deal with the Prisma investigation into Juve’s accounts. An excerpt from the interview with the president of Napoli: “If a fund had entered, they would not have allowed him to make the Superleague”
Aurelio De Laurentiis, president of Napoli, will be among those interviewed by Report tonight on Rai 3, in an episode that will deal with the Prisma investigation into Juve’s accounts. A preview of his statements: “I used Mr. Agnelli because I needed him to go to the f … to the funds, which were another stron ….”.
Then the president of Napoli continues: “A consortium among the presidents to let in the funds? All the starving in the League, for a loaf of bread, were selling the next 7-8 years to a fund. Agnelli I used it because clearly if a fund entered he would not have been allowed to play in the Super League, which is why he railed against the funds”.
January 16, 2023 (change January 16, 2023 | 2:23 pm)
