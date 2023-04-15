To the president of Naples Aurelio De Laurentiis has been assigned buffer stock. The decision was made by prefecture of the capital of Campania following the tensions with a part of the ultras Neapolitans. In the last home league game, against Milanthe fans have been silent to protest the ticket prices of the curves and the rigid application of the measures on the banners not flags to bring into the stadium.

From the rumors that circulate, on the occasion of the match against the Verona scheduled for Saturday, however there should be more banners and flags in the corners. A decision that would reflect on the attitude of the ultras, ready to interrupt the protest returning to “warm up” it Maradona stadium. It is an important match for the team Luciano Spallettiwho recalled on the eve: “If we win we are then only lacking three more victories to arithmetically conquer it scudetto”.