The Offside trial ended with a single sentence: a year’s imprisonment for Alessandro Moggi for not having accounted for an invoice for his consultancy in the transfer of Lavezzi (Naples) to Paris Saint Germain

Seven years after the opening of the investigation, the so-called off-game process ends with a cascade of acquittals and a single conviction, for agent Alessandro Moggi, son of the better known Luciano. The prosecutor was sentenced to one year’s imprisonment, suspended sentence, and to pay the costs of the proceedings for failing to account for an invoice relating to a consultancy for the transfer of Ezequiel Lavezzi from Napoli to Paris Saint Germain (for the player the statute of limitations was instead declared).

The acquittals For the rest, the elite of Italian football in the early 2000s was acquitted by the seventh criminal section of the Court of Naples. Aurelio De Laurentiis, defended by the lawyer Fabio FulgeriClaudio Lotito Adrian GallianiEnrico Preziosi, Andrea Della Valle, Luca Campedelli, Aldo Spinelli, Antonio and Luca Percassi, Tommaso Ghirardi all acquitted of the accusation ofthe false use of invoices for non-existent operations. When the investigation was launched seven years ago, Serie A was rocked by an earthquake: 64 were the notices of guarantee which affected managers, agents and players – such as Gabriel Paletta and German Denis -. A whirlwind of searches and seizures of documents at club premises by the Guardia di Finanza created a stir. The suspects were accused of issuing and using invoices for non-existent services performed between 2009 and 2013.

The system Through market operations, according to the indictment, a system would have been created to favor clubs and players, to the detriment of the State to which taxes and personal income tax would not have been paid. At the time, however, there was no register of agents in the FIGC and therefore the presidents had to trust what the prosecutors told them. In those years there was only the red form, a pre-printed sheet, which regulated relations between companies and agents says Leandro Cantamessa, who defended Adriano Galliani with the late Niccol Ghedini.