Home Sports De Laurentis, Lotito, Galliani and Percassi acquitted. Only Moggi jr- breaking latest news convicted
Sports

De Laurentis, Lotito, Galliani and Percassi acquitted. Only Moggi jr- breaking latest news convicted

by admin
De Laurentis, Lotito, Galliani and Percassi acquitted. Only Moggi jr- breaking latest news convicted
Of Monica Colombo

The Offside trial ended with a single sentence: a year’s imprisonment for Alessandro Moggi for not having accounted for an invoice for his consultancy in the transfer of Lavezzi (Naples) to Paris Saint Germain

Seven years after the opening of the investigation, the so-called off-game process ends with a cascade of acquittals and a single conviction, for agent Alessandro Moggi, son of the better known Luciano. The prosecutor was sentenced to one year’s imprisonment, suspended sentence, and to pay the costs of the proceedings for failing to account for an invoice relating to a consultancy for the transfer of Ezequiel Lavezzi from Napoli to Paris Saint Germain (for the player the statute of limitations was instead declared).

The acquittals

For the rest, the elite of Italian football in the early 2000s was acquitted by the seventh criminal section of the Court of Naples. Aurelio De Laurentiis, defended by the lawyer Fabio FulgeriClaudio Lotito Adrian GallianiEnrico Preziosi, Andrea Della Valle, Luca Campedelli, Aldo Spinelli, Antonio and Luca Percassi, Tommaso Ghirardi all acquitted of the accusation ofthe false use of invoices for non-existent operations. When the investigation was launched seven years ago, Serie A was rocked by an earthquake: 64 were the notices of guarantee which affected managers, agents and players – such as Gabriel Paletta and German Denis -. A whirlwind of searches and seizures of documents at club premises by the Guardia di Finanza created a stir. The suspects were accused of issuing and using invoices for non-existent services performed between 2009 and 2013.

See also  MotoGP Silverstone Valentino Rossi: "Good start, now I'd like to confirm"
The system

Through market operations, according to the indictment, a system would have been created to favor clubs and players, to the detriment of the State to which taxes and personal income tax would not have been paid. At the time, however, there was no register of agents in the FIGC and therefore the presidents had to trust what the prosecutors told them. In those years there was only the red form, a pre-printed sheet, which regulated relations between companies and agents says Leandro Cantamessa, who defended Adriano Galliani with the late Niccol Ghedini.

March 2, 2023 (change March 2, 2023 | 18:24)

© breaking latest news

You may also like

Serie A Monza-Empoli LIVE and PHOTO – Football

the FFF renounces to dismiss Florence Hardouin for...

Dubai Tennis Championships: Novak Djokovic beats Hubert Hurkacz...

The fantastic Sáblíková shines again at the World...

Jr.’s quasi-triple-double, Barnes 29+9, the Kings beat the...

World Speed ​​Skating Championships: Herzog wants a medal...

In praise of MLB’s pitch clock

Aznar exhibits his harmony with Ayuso and points...

A new corruption scandal in Japan further tarnishes...

Spain: the Federation sent information to UEFA on...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy